ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Charles County Health Department is in the process of helping to vaccinate all patient-facing healthcare workers, including dentists and paramedics.
Dr. Danielle Riordan said until last week, she was unsure when exactly she’d be able to get the vaccine. According to the state, dentists are included in the Phase 1A category. A simple call to the health department last week helped Riordan get the first shot of the Moderna vaccine.
“I stumbled upon it because I called my local health department and I must have just called at the perfect time because they had a time to get me an appointment and I was able to go in the next day,” Riordan said.
Demetri Cianci-Chapman with the St. Charles County Health Department said the county received 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine from the state before Christmas. So far, the department has administered at least 210 doses to healthcare workers, many in private practices. Hospital workers, dentists and paramedics have also received a portion of those doses.
“We're eager to vaccinate as many folks as we can and as quickly as we can,” Cianci-Chapman said.
Kyle Gaines with the St. Charles County Ambulance District said they’ve vaccinated 84 paramedics and EMTs who are considered frontline workers. Other first responders, like police officers and firefighters don’t qualify until Phase 1B.
“Our paramedics and certain other first responders are coming into contact with COVID patients each and every day,” Gaines said.
However, the St. Charles County Health Department said it wishes the state would be more transparent about who has received the vaccine and how much.
Leaders with the St. Louis County Health Department tell News 4 they haven’t received any shipments of the vaccine and are unsure when it will arrive. Cianci-Chapman said the St. Charles County Health Department isn’t sure why they were selected to receive 400 doses and doesn’t know when they’ll get more.
“We need to understand all of these things whenever we're allocating vaccines so we can do it in the most ethical, efficient and just way possible to meet the needs of the community,” Cianci-Chapman said.
The St. Charles County urges all patient-facing healthcare workers and others who qualify under Phase 1A to register for the vaccine online. Once the county receives additional shipments, those who are registered and provide the proper credentials will be given priority.
You can register here.
