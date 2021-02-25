Missouri vaccine: Parson announces state to move to next tier on March 15 Governor Parson announced Thursday that the next phase in the state's vaccination rollout plan will begin March 15.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- In just weeks, teachers in Missouri will be eligible to get the vaccine. It's been something educators have been calling for for months, and teachers in the St. Louis area wish they would've been prioritized sooner. Many still have questions on where they'll be able to find the vaccine.

"For me it’s very hard. I don’t know if today is the day I am going to get [infected], said Zaven Nalbandian, a teacher at Parkway West High School.

Nalbandian said he wakes up worried every morning he’ll contract COVID-19. The 52-year-old teacher at is eligible for the current tier because he has type two diabetes, but said he's still having trouble getting an appointment.

"I am very afraid. I have a daughter who is also attending this school and it’s something I think about all the time," he said. "Not only is it a worry, but it’s a stressor in our lives."

Nalbandian’s wife is also a teacher, which doubles their risk. Nalbandian said his colleagues in other states got the vaccine weeks ago and he's frustrated Missouri is behind.

"Is this the day I get [COVID-19]? And if I do get it, is this something where I’ll now endanger my family?" he said.

Starting Monday, March 15 Missouri will allow the 550,000 people who qualify for Phase 1B Tier 3 to receive the vaccine. Part of that number includes kindergarten through 12th grade teachers, childcare workers and grocery store employees.

In Jefferson County Angela Lefler, who also has type two diabetes, said she hasn't been able to get a vaccine either. The teacher in her upper 50s has taught in-person, five days a week, since August at Herculaneum High School. Her exposure to students has made her constantly concerned about the spread of the disease.

"There’s a certain amount of control you can have over them when they’re in the building, but once they leave and they’re engaged in sports and after-school activities with each other, the exposure risk is greater," she said.

"That anxiety is really very hard to deal with and there’s nothing you can do about it," Nalbandian added.

The same goes for grocery store employees. As a Schnucks employee, Inez Broom-Barnes has worked face-to-face with customers throughout the pandemic.

"From the beginning we have been there faithfully, day in and day out," she said.

News 4 reached out to Schnucks and Dierbergs and found neither grocery chain has immediate plans to vaccinate employees. Schnucks said if approached by a health department, they'd host vaccine clinics for employees. Dierbergs said they're working with local healthcare partners to provide a vaccine for employees who want it.

But both companies are encouraging staff to pre-register with hospitals and health departments.

Parkway schools said their plan to have school nurses vaccinate their educators has been rejected by the state. So, they're looking to team-up with an area healthcare partner.