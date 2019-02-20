ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- On Feb 20, 1969, a large crowd showed up for a short ceremony, and then "West County Center" opened its doors.
While other area malls died out over the years it's managed to survive and we're told, remain healthy.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- On Feb 20, 1969, a large crowd showed up for a short ceremony, and then "West County Center" opened its doors.
While other area malls died out over the years it's managed to survive and we're told, remain healthy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.