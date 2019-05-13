PERRY COUNTY, Mo. -- An Evansville, Illinois man is facing drug and resisting arrest charges Monday.
The Perry County Sheriff’s Jail Division said 25-year-old James Joseph Simunich was arrested May 11 and charged with a Perry County warrant for failure to appear for resisting or interfering with arrest, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.
He was also charged in Cape Girardeau for a red light violation and not having insurance.
