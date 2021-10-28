JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Multiple departments are assisting in battling a three-alarm fire in north St. Louis County.
The fire broke out at an abandoned building on Xograph Avenue before 11:30 a.m. The building was once used to manufacture bowling balls and store items for Kodak. A hazmat team was called to the fire because there were still chemicals being housed inside of the building.
As of noon, at least 10 different fire departments were on the scene assisting in extinguishing the fire.
At 12:30 p.m., officials on the scene stated they were evacuating west of the building to Lucas and Hunt and north to Hord Avenue. The Buzz Westfall Center is also being evacuated.
