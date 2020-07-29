ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Evacuations are underway in Arnold out of fear that a retaining wall could collapse.
Rock Community Fire Protection District told News 4 there is a threat that a retaining wall could collapse in the 1200 block of Jeffco Blvd.
The fear of collapse prompted the evacuation of four businesses and two homes nearby starting around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.
News 4 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as information develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.