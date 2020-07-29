Evacuations are underway due to the fear of the possibility of a retaining wall collapsing.

ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Evacuations were underway in Arnold after a retaining wall began collapsing Wednesday. 

A large retaining wall in the 1200 block of Windcrest Circle was found with significant damage and partial collapse, according to authorities. 

Two homes and several businesses near the wall have been evacuated as a precaution. 

Arnold wall 072920

Bricks fell off a retaining wall in Arnold, prompting nearby evacuations on July 29, 2020.

Officials said utility, building and construction experts are working to determine the cause and rectify the issue.

No injuries were reported. 

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.