ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Evacuations were underway in Arnold after a retaining wall began collapsing Wednesday.
A large retaining wall in the 1200 block of Windcrest Circle was found with significant damage and partial collapse, according to authorities.
Two homes and several businesses near the wall have been evacuated as a precaution.
Officials said utility, building and construction experts are working to determine the cause and rectify the issue.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.