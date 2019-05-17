FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A rural area of Franklin County is being evacuated after a truck carrying anhydrous ammonia rolled over and started leaking.
The accident happened Friday afternoon near Highway 185 and East Casco Road. Missouri Highway Patrol told News 4 the tanker was leaking around 500 gallons of ammonia.
Police believe the tanker is now empty, but the evacuation order is likely to stay in place until a hazmat team arrived to get a better idea of how safe or dangerous the area is.
There no serious injuries in the accident.
