EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Visitors will soon be able to enjoy Eureka's sunflower maze.
Brookdale Farms says sunflowers are in peak bloom toward the end of August but people can start visiting on Aug. 16. Peak bloom usually lasts for two weeks. The farm will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for $5 cash only. Click here to learn more.
