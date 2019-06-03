ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Fenton man faces murder charges Sunday in connection to a woman's stabbing in Fenton, Missouri, Saturday night, according to police.
28-year-old Rebecca Benthal, of Eureka, was found stabbed to death, according to police.
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged 37-year-old Robert Ward with one count of second degree murder and one count of armed criminal action.
St. Louis County police officers originally responded to the Fenton Fire Protection District's Engine House on Smitzer Mill Road just before 7 p.m. Saturday night where they found a woman in her 20s collapsed on near the front door. Police said she suffered apparent stab wounds and was pronounced dead on scene.
After investigating, police determined Ward took the victim there before going to a home in the 1800 block of Gravois Road in Jefferson County where police said he stabbed himself.
The suspect was located by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department at that location. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition.
The probable cause statement said that eye witnesses saw Ward stab the victim repeatedly inside of a vehicle. Ward then drove away with the victim still inside.
The statement said another witness called 911 when a man came into his home covered in blood and saying he had stabbed the victim.
Police said the victim and the suspect knew each other.
