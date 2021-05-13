EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The City of Eureka will no longer require people to wear masks or social distance.
The city's mayor, Sean Flower, said the decision comes following the CDC's new guidance on fully vaccinated people not needing to wear masks in most places.
"It is the only practical, scientific and enforceable policy that we believe we can implement. I am confident that upon review of the CDC guidelines and state law, the county will provide similar guidance," Flower said in a Facebook post.
