EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The City of Eureka has voted unanimously to refund liquor license fees from 2020 for businesses and waive the fee for 2021.
“It has been an emotional roller coaster," said Tim Umbarger, owner of Sarah's on Central in Eureka. "From the first shutdown to somewhat opening back up to shutting down again ... there’s just a lot of uncertainty.”
Business is down about 40% to 50% at his restaurant.
The city is hoping its latest resolution will offer some relief.
“At times people are like well it’s only $1000 or $1500 or whatever it may be but that can mean to an entrepreneur when they get up in the morning of saying I’m gonna push through this or heck with it I’m done," said Umbarger.
Eureka mayor Sean Flower said the city used leftover money from the approximately $700,000 it received through the Cares Act to cover the lost revenue, which amounts to about $45,000 between 2020 and 20201.
“Everyone is trying to do something huge, big and all that. For us here, this is something we could do. We had the idea. We did it in a week. We could analyze the numbers and get the money out quickly to them," said Flower.
We asked St. Louis City and County if there are plans to do the same. A spokesperson for the mayor and the county executive said they are not aware of anything in the works.
"I think that would be worth them looking at because it’s just such a targeted, common sense thing to an industry that’s hit, why not try to waive those fees for them, I think it makes a lot of sense," said Flower.
Flower said he plans to start writing the checks for the refunds Friday and businesses should receive them by next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.