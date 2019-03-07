EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Eureka High School student became the first female to make the school’s all-male baseball team.
Skylinn Pogue is being celebrated by the Eureka community for her well-earned accomplishment. Baseball is in Skylinn's blood, as father Jamie Pogue is the bullpen catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Eureka community wrote on their Facebook page of Skylinn, “She is the epitome of #EurekaStrong.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.