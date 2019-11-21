EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Poor Richard's restaurant, along with several other businesses in Eureka, collected donations for the city's police department's "Shop With A Cop" program.
The money goes to the department, and then members of the department take underprivileged children shopping for Christmas.
Customers usually kick in a dollar or two, sometimes $10 or $20.
But Wednesday a special early holiday gift arrived.
"We have customers that come in here regularly, and they are donating $5,000 to the program," Stella Zombo, manager of Poor Richard's said.
If you want to help out you can stop by Poor Richard's to make a donation or the other participating businesses. Residents can also call and give their credit card information over the phone.
