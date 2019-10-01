EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Have you driven around parts of the area and seen strange figures on the side of the road?
That's because it's Scarecrow Festival time in Eureka, so don't be surprised if you see more than 200 scarecrows on the streets of the city.
This year marks the 6th annual Scarecrow Festival, but it's not intended to scare anyone away from the community.
“The whole intent is to bring people out to the community, let them see for themselves what makes Eureka such an amazing community,” said Ron Kurtz, the executive director of the Eureka Chamber of Commerce. “We want them to experience the shops and businesses in town and just enjoy the community.”
Part of the festival is the great scarecrow hunt.
Attendees can win cash prizes by taking selfies with scarecrows and posting them on social media.
