EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police in Eureka are increasing patrols after thieves targeted cars on five streets Thursday night.
Resident Jackie Curran says her neighborhood does not have much crime. Thieves went through her and her son’s cars and then tried to steal her husband’s car. It may be the same person seen in surveillance video checking door handles.
“I’m just glad that they didn’t harm my dogs or anybody else, but it could have been a really bad outcome,” she said.
Robert Lieber’s car was also targeted.
“Everything in it was torn out of the glove box, the console. It looked like a bomb went off in there,” he said.
Thieves busted out the window of his neighbor’s car. Police say overnight, they had several cars broken into and another was stolen. They said they also recovered a stolen car out of St. Peters.
“They’re stealing a vehicle and they’re not keeping it very long. When they feel that vehicle is compromised, they’ll steal another vehicle,” said Sgt. Mike Werges with Eureka police.
Werges says patrols will be increased and will include officers in unmarked cars.
The thefts come one week after vandals sprayed several cars, including police cars.
“It’s a totally different group based off some of the video we have. Different descriptors, different physical descriptors,” Werges said.
Eureka police believe cars targeted in Kirkwood and Jefferson County were hit by the same group of thieves. Eureka officers said they will be working with those police departments to make an arrest.
