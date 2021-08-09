EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Eureka are now using body cameras for the first time starting Monday.
The police department received two grants totaling $36,000 to buy 24 body cameras.
The department says the technology will help them better document police interactions.
Eureka is one of the several local police departments investing in body cameras.
Last month, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department announced that more than 600 officers now wear the devices.
