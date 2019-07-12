EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for two suspects in Eureka who've been vandalizing vehicles in area neighborhoods, some of which are police cars.
The vandals were caught on surveillance camera and now police are looking for the public’s help to identify them.
In surveillance video, the pair is seen coming up a driveway and defacing a car with spray paint, then quickly walking away.
The spreel began around 2 a.m. Friday and a Eureka community Facebook page posted t pictures of the damage
Eureka police believe the taggers are two teens, a boy and a girl
Two of damaged the vehicles were County patrol cars, which police say are targeted from time to time.
“people that aren't fans of the police don’t mind vandalizing police cars when they feel they have the opportunity,” said Captain David Wilson.
Now that surveillance is public, police hope other people come forward with more pictures or videos of the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Eureka Police Department.
