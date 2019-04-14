EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Eureka Police Department is looking for a person who attempted to steal from parked vehicles.
The department took to Facebook to ask the public's help in identifying a person caught on camera checking if parked cars were unlocked.
The video is from 4 a.m. Sunday in the Legends area. The vehicles were parked in the driveway of the residence with the attached camera.
You are asked to call the Eureka Police Department at 636-938-6600 if you have any information.
