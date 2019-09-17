Eureka PD looking for man who stole two mowers in broad daylight
Eureka Police Department

EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Eureka Police Department is looking for a man the department says stole two mowers from a local business. 

Police said the man used a newer model white crew cab truck with an attached trailer to take the mowers. 

Call the Eureka Police Department at 636-938-6600 if you have any information. 

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.