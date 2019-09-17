EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Eureka Police Department is looking for a man the department says stole two mowers from a local business.
Police said the man used a newer model white crew cab truck with an attached trailer to take the mowers.
Call the Eureka Police Department at 636-938-6600 if you have any information.
