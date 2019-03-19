EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The Eureka Board of Aldermen voted unanimously for an ordinance that reverses the city’s ban on pit bull-type dogs.
The vote was held at a meeting on Tuesday.
The old ordinance prohibits people from having American Pit Bull Terriers or “cross-breeds” as pets.
The group "Eureka Bully Alliance" has been working to get rid of breed specific legislation in the city.
Jaime Tiff said she was surprised three years ago when she reached out to local animal groups about fostering dogs, but she was told she was limited because she lived in Eureka due to its ban on specific breeds.
“It upset me because that's the majority of the dogs that are in these rescues and they’re dying because they’re not finding homes,” Tiff said.
Since then she has been pushing to change the ordinance. She said they want to get rid of bans on specific breeds and they want to strengthen dangerous dog ordinances, which she believes the new proposed Eureka ordinance does.
“Everyone should be responsible for their pets. Everybody should be comfortable walking in their neighborhood, or walking their own pet without fear of being attacked regardless of breed,” said Tiff.
News 4 reached out to the Eureka mayor’s office ahead of Tuesday night’s meeting for comment, but have not heard back.
There is also a statewide push prohibit breed specific legislation. Republican Representative Ron Hicks has propped House Bill 297. It would prohibit towns and cities from having breed specific legislation. The bill is currently in committee.
