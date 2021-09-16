EUREKA, Mo. (KMOv.com) -- A local man has officially started his search for love as the new star of "The Bachelor."
Eureka native Clayton Echard, 28, is a former professional football player turned orthopedic salesman. Filming of Echard got underway in Eureka Thursday afternoon.
So far there is no official air date for his season of "The Bachelor," but viewers will get to know the Eureka High School grad as one of the contestants on the upcoming season of "The Bachelorette," premiering October 19th. The star of "The Bachelor" is chosen from the pool of contestants in the preceding "Bachelorette" season, and Echard is one of several contestants trying for bachelorette Michelle's heart.
The mayor of Eureka posted a picture to Facebook to show the town's support for Echard, photographing a banner in downtown Eureka reading "Go find love Clayton."
