EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com ) -- In a letter to the public Thursday, Eureka Mayor Sean Flower said retail businesses and restaurants will not open on May 4, but rather May 15 according to Gov. Mike Parson's guidelines.
Originally, Flower wrote a public letter stating Eureka would enforce the Governor's orders and begin Phase 1 reopening on May 4.
In Thursday's letter, Flower said, "Since issuing the letter, I have received an enormous amount of calls, messages, emails and texts regarding the issue. Some of the most interesting and relevant calls I received were from local businesses. Based on these calls, it is necessary to provide additional guidance on this policy."
He said almost none of the businesses currently closed will be able to open by Monday due to staffing and operational issues.
Based on feedback from the business community, Flower said the city will not permit restaurants and retail businesses to fully open to the public until May 15, and each business will have to create an opening plan based on Parson's guideline.
Eureka will review each business and their plan.
Eureka is located in both Jefferson County and St. Louis County, with many of its businesses under St. Louis County jurisdiction. While Jefferson County has said they will follow Parson's timeline, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page recently extended the local stay-at-home order indefinitely, with plans to revisit the decision in mid-May.
St. Louis County accounts for nearly 40 percent of all of Missouri's COVID-19 cases and nearly half of the state's deaths.
"Eureka respects St. Louis County, and appreciates the Health Department, doctors, nurses, and professionals who have worked to keep our area safe," Flower said in his first letter. "But even during this process, Eureka has differed from the County on issues (we kept all our parks open during this entire order for example). And we differ on the issue of extending the 'Stay at Home' guidance 'indefinitely'."
St. Louis County officials previously said any Eureka business located in St. Louis County that opens will be in violation of county orders.
"We hope any business that violates a public health order makes an informed decision. Following the law, including public health orders, could impact a business’s qualification for relief funds and for insurance coverage," a county spokesperson said. "We want all our businesses to come back strong. We also expect them to be responsible in protecting the safety of their employees and customers."
Right now, according to the St. Louis County Health Department, the 63025 zip code, which includes much of Eureka, has one of the highest rates of infection in the county. However, many of those cases are at a nursing home.
With the Thursday's letter, posted on Facebook, Flower also included a message saying he hopes the county begins their own plan to reopen.
"St. Louis County and City are the only two areas in the State of Missouri that do not have a plan, guidance, or date for re opening. I hope that they will now shift their focus from enforcement of existing guidelines against small business to plans for re-opening," he wrote. "We can no longer focus solely on the health data, we have to begin the opening process, and the first step is having the plans in place to safely open."
