EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com ) -- In a letter to the public Tuesday, Eureka Mayor Sean Flower said he plans to reopen the city's businesses in concert with Governor Mike Parson's May 4 plan.
Eureka is located in both Jefferson County and St. Louis County, with many of its businesses under St. Louis County jurisdiction. While Jefferson County has said they will follow Parson's timeline, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page recently extended the local stay-at-home order indefinitely, with plans to revisit the decision in mid-May.
St. Louis County accounts for nearly 40 percent of all of Missouri's COVID-19 cases and nearly half of the state's deaths.
However Flower said Tuesday Eureka will not abide by St. Louis County's orders.
"Eureka respects St. Louis County, and appreciates the Health Department, doctors, nurses, and professionals who have worked to keep our area safe," the letter read. "But even during this process, Eureka has differed from the County on issues (we kept all our parks open during this entire order for example). And we differ on the issue of extending the 'Stay at Home' guidance 'indefinitely'."
St. Louis County officials said any Eureka business located in St. Louis County that opens will be in violation of county orders.
"We hope any business that violates a public health order makes an informed decision. Following the law, including public health orders, could impact a business’s qualification for relief funds and for insurance coverage," a county spokesperson said. "We want all our businesses to come back strong. We also expect them to be responsible in protecting the safety of their employees and customers."
