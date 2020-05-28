EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Several cities across the St. Louis area have canceled Fourth of July celebrations due to COVID-19.
Eureka's mayor is leaving the decision on whether his city continues the tradition up to his residents.
“I think we’re all concerned with sales tax revenue being down, what type of things do we cancel or just like any business kind of be smart with your budget," said Eureka Mayor Sean Flower.
Flower started a GoFundMe page Wednesday to see if residents wanted to privately fund a fireworks show.
“It was kind of an interesting split because you have people saying save the money, but I also think there are a lot of people that are looking at it going it’s pretty hard to have your city not celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks," said Flower.
The City of Eureka normally spends about $20,000 on its Independence Day celebration. Flower said he would considered having a scaled down version if they don't raise enough money.
“It would be more about having the fireworks and maybe people could park around town and you know you wouldn’t have to have a big crowd all together. You could kinda spread out and put it somewhere where people can see it," said Flower.
As some cities cancel or consider canceling the annual tradition, at least one fireworks business is seeing a surprising boom in business.
“It’s not like they’re doing a big show right now, they just want something to do at home other than sit in the house," said Chris Sander, president of Powder Monkey Fireworks.
Sander has five locations across Missouri, including a tent he'll set up in June in Weldon Spring. He relies on online sales most of the year, which he said are up over 100 percent compared to 2019.
“Order online now because you there could be some sold out items if you have favorite items," said Sander.
Flower said he would likely give the money back to anyone who donated or ask if they wanted to donate it to a local non-profit if the city decides it does not want to fund a fireworks show.
