ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Eureka man pleaded guilty to federal charges after committing fraud to be hired as a nurse.
Authorities say Benjamin David Danneman, 37, of Eureka, entered a guilty plea on March 13 to federal charges of healthcare fraud, Social Security fraud, and aggravated identity fraud.
Court documents show Danneman used the name and nursing license number of a licensed registered nurse to obtain work in the St. Louis area at Alexian Brothers Sherbrooke Village, the Rehabilitation Institute of St. Louis, and Des Peres Healthcare.
There is no indication he had the training to work as a nurse.
At Des Peres Healthcare, he was hired as an assistant director with an annual salary of $68,000. His responsibilities included day to day care of patients needing skilled nursing care.
The court documents also show Danneman using names, Social Security numbers, nursing license numbers, and other personal information to rent apartments, obtain a driver’s license, loans, credit cards, and insurance in six states in 2017 and 2018.
Danneman faces heavy fines and a varying range of prison time for his charges and his punishment will be determined at his sentencing in June.
This case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services – Office of the Inspector General and the U.S. Secret Service, and is currently being handled by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
