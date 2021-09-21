WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Webster Groves are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.
According to authorities, the crash occurred before 6:30 a.m. Monday on westbound Interstate 44 at Elm Avenue. Police said Ryan Hemkens, 41, of Eureka, was riding a motorcycle when it traveled off the road. Hemkens, who was wearing a Department of Transportation approved helmet, was killed from the impact.
Investigators are still working to learn what caused the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.