Jason King

Jason King, 40, is facing multiple charges of assault after reportedly beating his grandparents with a golf club.

EUREKA, Mo. (AP/KMOV) -- A Missouri man faces multiple charges after alleging attacking his grandparents with a golf club.

Authorities say the elderly couple, both in their 80s, suffered serious injuries. Jason King, 40, of Eureka is jailed without bond.

Court documents say King became angry when his grandparents accused him of stealing their medications. On Sunday afternoon, he allegedly hit his grandmother on the head several times with the golf club.

Court documents say that when the grandfather tried to stop the assault, King threw him to the ground and hit him with the golf club several times.

King was sitting on the back porch when police responded. Investigators found a broken 9-iron on the floor.

King does not have a listed attorney.

