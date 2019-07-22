EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Flash flooding damaged around a dozen businesses in Eureka and swallowed at least one vehicle Monday morning.
An official with the Eureka Fire Department, told News 4 he has been in the city since 1997 and has never seen anything like this. He told News 4 they didn't have any issues with storm drains and the river and creek were not previously flooded.
According to a spokesperson with Eureka EMS, high water was in the area because the drainage system couldn't handle all the water that was coming down at one time.
Rainfall totals across the area varied from 2-5 inches, all of which fell within 2-3 hours. The highest report in Eureka was 5.50 inches.
"We've never seen the water come up like this, not in years and years this was totally unexpected we've had plenty of rainstorms before but nothing quite this bad," said Mike Callaway, plant manager at Eastern Missouri Concrete.
Fire officials said things were made worse during the morning hours because of the sheer volume of rain and the fact that it was not expected.
Resident Connor Will was driving home when his car was almost immediately swallowed up by the floodwaters, and he said authorities hadn’t even blocked off the roads by the time it happened.
“I was just driving home, trying to get home, and I actually was alerted there was flash flooding. But there was nothing blocking this road. Normally there would be a puddle right here if it has been raining, but I drove through it and obviously the water was up to my window and my car didn’t make it, so here we are. They should have had the road blocked off, there was a cop right in front of it and the cop didn’t have the road blocked off,” he said. “It was pretty scary honestly because pretty immediately there water was filling up inside the car. There was water already up to my knees.”
The full scope of the damage has not yet been assessed, and some of the owners of impacted businesses haven’t been able to access their establishments.
News 4 is covering the flash flooding and will bring you more information as the story develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.