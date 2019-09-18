FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A local firefighter is offering a reward after his firefighting gear was reportedly stolen from his truck.
Jack Hunter, who lists his place of employment as the Eureka Fire Protection District on Facebook, reported his truck stolen Tuesday from Gold’s Gym in Fenton (635 Gravois Road).
Police confirm the truck was stolen between 7:20 and 8:05 p.m., and Hunter reported his turnout gear for the fire department was in the truck.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police recovered the truck at 11:45 p.m., but officials had not announced what was inside it when it was found.
Late Tuesday night, Hunter posted on Facebook that his turnout gear was not found with the truck, and offered a $500 reward for any information that helps recover it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.