EUREKA (KMOV.com) -- The city of Eureka recently passed a new city ordinance that it hopes will help police combat the growing problem of car break-ins and car thefts.
"We saw a large uptick this year," said Eureka Police Lt. Mike Werges.
Werges said officers investigated 11 vehicle thefts in 2019 and 10 thefts in 2020. He said there have been 30 vehicle thefts in the city in 2021.
In October, police investigated a rash of car break-ins, which also included two vehicle thefts. The crimes happened in three subdivisions.
Nancy Schaffer lives in one of those subdivisions and is all too familiar with the problem.
"Yeah we've had two break-ins," she said.
To combat the problem, the Eureka City Council recently passed an ordinance that makes it illegal to lift door handles or try the doors or locks of a vehicle that isn't owned by them. The ordinance also makes it illegal for someone to enter a vehicle owned by someone else without the owner's permission.
"it gives us a tool that if people would walk down the street or suspects walk down the street and start trying door handles to get into cars. We could make an arrest based off of this ordinance," said Lt. Werges.
Werges said violations of the ordinance will be handled by the municipal court. Offenders usually face fines for violating ordinances. But he said an arrest will allow officers to gather names, addresses and vehicle information that can be shared with other police departments.
Residents that News 4 spoke with were glad to hear about the new ordinance.
"I think it should be illegal for somebody to get in my vehicle without my permission," said Gary Elliott.
Police urge residents to take steps to avoid being a victim, by not leaving keys or valuables in a vehicle and always locking the doors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.