EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) - There are no cheers on the ball field for senior night, high school traditions like prom are up in the air and graduation will likely be postponed. But in Eureka, parents and community members are working to ensure the Class of 2020 has something to smile about.
“They’re just missing so much, they worked so hard for four years and then to have the semester taken away,” said Marnie Schneider, a mom of a senior.
So they started a Facebook group to “adopt” members of the senior class.
“The parents post their seniors and accomplishments and what they’re missing, then people from the community are invited to join and they adopt the senior and then send the senior a care package,” said Scneider.
Her son Josh received candy and a gift card. It won’t make up for the missed memories, but it can help the students know they’re not alone.
“It meant a lot to my brother when he got his, it put a smile on his face,” said Madison Schneider.
The Schneider family hopes other districts will start similar initiatives.
“It’s such a sad time but being part of this group, there’s just so much hope and happiness that’s come from this group, that it kind of overshadows this sadness,” said Marnie Schneider.
