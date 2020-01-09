EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The city of Eureka in St. Louis County has been hit hard by flooding over the last several years, including two flash floods last summer, devastating local businesses.
“I had about four to five inches right here," said Joe Boccardi, owner of Joe Boccardio's restaurant in downtown Eureka.
The city's mayor, Sean Flower, believes the city has finally fixed the flooding problem. With more rain in the forecast, Flower is confident this will be a game changer.
“The creeks were full of sediment, trees, we found car parts, engines, all sorts of just debris, trash, tires," said Flower.
Flower told News 4 the debris was clogging the culverts, which allows water to flow through the creeks running through the city.
"It would be your bathtub with the drain shut. If you shut it it will overflow at some point and that’s kind of what was happening here," said Flower.
The city spent about three weeks in September clearing about 10 culverts in a four-mile stretch. Crews filled 100 dump trucks with debris.
It cost about $100,000, which was already in the budget from the Prop E sales tax passed last April.
“There’s just no way with the amount that we cleaned there’s no way it’s not going to be improved. It’s going to be much better than it was," said Flower. “We’ll keep an eye on it but as of right now we’re not anticipating that problem.”
Flower said the creek had not been properly maintained for about 10 to 15 years, leading to the debris build-up. He's confident this was the main issue causing downtown and several neighborhoods to flood every time there was a substantial rain.
“I hope I don’t get flooded anymore but we just hope for the best," said Boccardi.
The city plans to regularly assess the creeks to make sure the culverts are not clogging, especially after every storm. He said a longer-term plan is also in the works.
