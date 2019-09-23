EUREKA, Mo. (KMOv.com) -- A lot of people Eureka residents started their Monday with a hot breakfast and lent support to local first responders at the same time.
Super Smokers Barbecue in Eureka held a special breakfast fundraiser Monday, with 100 percent of sales going to benefit the annual Guns 'N Hoses fundraiser for BackStoppers.
Owner Jeff Fitter said he is normally open only for lunch and dinner, but decided to do breakfast Monday just for BackStoppers.
The turnout was phenomenal.
"The turnout has been way better than I ever expected," he said. "The folks in the city here and surrounding here have really turned out. We had a lady here who from St. Clair that came by."
Fitter says he raised three times the amount he was hoping for.
He will be donating 10 percent of sales to BackStoppers through dinner Monday night.
