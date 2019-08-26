EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The City of Eureka activated its command center Monday evening ahead of another predicted round of rain overnight.
The command center is made up of police, firefighters, the Rockwood School District and Public Works.
Julie Wood with the city of Eureka says several police officers were also called in overnight to monitor flood-prone roads. The city plans to work closely with the Rockwood School District to determine if roads are passable.
"We're gonna work together to make those calls and if they are calling off school then we know and if we're saying you know this road is close they can go ahead and let their bus company know that there are some issues," Wood said.
Eureka Fire District also called in four additional firefighters to work overnight Monday and brought out extra gear.
"Our boats are always ready but this morning they again checked them," said Division Chief Scott Barthelmass.
This comes after first responders spent hours Monday re-routing traffic and rescuing people trapped in floodwaters.
Paige Perry says she's lucky to be alive after floodwaters on Highway 109 near La Salle Middle School swept away her car.
"Those waters were rising so quickly that I didn't know what to do," Perry said.
Perry told News 4 an officer was re-routing traffic to the middle school. She pulled in like the other cars and when she went to turn around, her car stalled. She said a stranger helped rescue her moments before her car was swept away in the fast-moving water.
"I'm thinking this sucks," Perry said. "This is gonna be terrible but in those moments I wasn't like I'm not gonna make it home to my kids until that happened."
The plan is to keep the command center open in Eureka until 7 a.m. Tuesday.
