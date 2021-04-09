ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Board of the Ethical Society of Police announced a "no confidence vote" in St. Louis County's Police Chief Mary Barton, accusing her of not taking action to address racism within the department.

"Chief Barton’s long-standing pattern of delayed responses to our requests and her ineffective actions on the tough issue of systemic racism leaves us without confidence in her ability to lead the St. Louis County Police Department," the board said in a statement.

The organization mostly represents Black officers and based their vote on several incidents. One of them mentions Barton coming under fire in January when her brother-in-law, Mark Peeler - a dispatcher at the time with the police department - used a racial slur over police radio. He said "for crying out loud, those [expletive] [expletive]." The County Police Association claims he directed the slur at a fellow employee.

The board also mentions Barton's comment saying there's no systemic racism within the police department, a contradiction to Lt. Col. Troy Doyle's claim of being passed over for chief because of his race. You can read that story here.

We reached out to Barton and county police department for comment but haven't heard back.