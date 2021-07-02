Fair Saint Louis' fireworks expected to draw large crowds downtown St. Louis With Fourth of July fireworks returning to the St. Louis riverfront for the first time since the start of the pandemic, Fair Saint Louis officials say they expect massive crowds coming into the downtown area.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis will host a national Esports tournament at Ballpark Village over the Fourth of July weekend!

The Gateway Legends Collegiate Invitational will take place July 2, 3 and 4 and will feature the top collegiate teams in the country competing in League of Legends. It will run from 12-7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and until 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. There is a prize pool of $10,000.

During the tournament weekend, Ballpark Village will have free musical entertainment, including bands and DJs. The music will take place outdoors on the Missouri Lottery Stage in the Together Credit Union at Ballpark Village.

During the tournament, the Saint Louis Science Center will host educational panels with high school and collegiate program leaders to discuss the benefits of school-based Esports programs. The panels will also help participants learn about Esports careers.