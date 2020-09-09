ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- This fall, Cedric Wilson is trading his helmet and football pads for a headset and a keyboard. He plans to try out next for the esports team at Confluence Preparatory Academy.
“It’s a chance to learn to work together with other kids,” said Wilson, a senior.
This is the first year the school is launching its esports program, a growing trend nationwide. There are around 50 schools across Missouri competing in esports.
And as the courts and fields remain empty for so many schools, esports is seeing an increased interest.
“At this time this is the only sport that’s in season,” said Coach Chelsea Arnett who will be coaching the students at Confluence in competitive video gaming.
She explains it's much more than just playing video games with friends.
“We work a lot with building up team work and communication,” she said.
Plus it’s a chance for students to earn scholarships to college. Mizzou has one of the largest gaming facilities in the country and Confluence Preparatory modeled their brand new esports lounge after the college.
“When I got to college I want to be in engineering and game design so I feel like this is a way to start that process,” said Wilson.
