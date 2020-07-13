WASHINGTON D.C. (KMOV.com/AP) -- There's growing support on social media for an ESPN reporter who was suspended because he sent a profane email to Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley.
As part of the NBA’s recognition of the nationwide invigoration of the social justice movement sparked by the death of George Floyd, NBA players are allowed to choose from a lengthy list of possible messages for their jerseys during the league’s restart.
Last week, Hawley condemned the list of phrases approved to wear on the back of their jerseys. The list of the 29 suggested messages that were agreed to by the NBPA and the NBA and then made available to players via email include "Black Lives Matter" and "Say Her Name".
In a series of tweets, Hawley said the league is censoring support for law enforcement officers. He shared this e-mail response from ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowksi stating "[expletive] you".
If @NBA is going to put social cause statements on uniforms, why not “Support our Troops” or “Back the Blue”? Or given how much $$ @nba makes in #China, how about “Free Hong Kong”! Today I wrote to Adam Silver to ask for answers pic.twitter.com/PthYR4OxmE— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 10, 2020
The reporter was scheduled to go to florida for the restarted NBA season but now will not be making the trip. Wojnarowksi and ESPN both issued a apology to the senator.
“I was disrespectful and I made a regrettable mistake,” Wojnarowski wrote on Twitter. “I’m sorry for the way I handled myself and I am reaching out immediately to Senator Hawley to apologize directly. I also need to apologize to my ESPN colleagues because I know my actions were unacceptable and should not reflect on any of them.”
On social media, NBA players have been rallying for him to be reinstated with dozens of players posting #FreeWoj after reports of Wojnarowski being suspended without pay.
In response Hawley tweeted, "ESPN don’t suspend a reporter, ask tough questions of NBA about their pro-China, anti-America bias. Start reporting for goodness sake."
