ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Big Ten Conference has reportedly decided to put off the fall season until the spring of 2021, according to ESPN.
The Big Ten is postponing its fall season to the spring, sources tell ESPN.— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) August 11, 2020
As the spread of COVID-19 continues, officials believed the safest course of action was to wait for the new year to avoid exposure for student athletes as many universities resume classes this fall.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
