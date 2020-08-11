Big Ten Championship Football

The Big Ten championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 1, 2012, in Indianapolis. Wisconsin won 70-31. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Big Ten Conference has reportedly decided to put off the fall season until the spring of 2021, according to ESPN. 

As the spread of COVID-19 continues, officials believed the safest course of action was to wait for the new year to avoid exposure for student athletes as many universities resume classes this fall. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.