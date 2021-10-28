ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Stan Kroenke is reportedly trying to back out of a deal to pay the National Football League’s legal fees in the St. Louis relocation lawsuit.

ESPN reported Wednesday that during an in-person meeting of team owners, NFL general counsel Jeff Pash disclosed that Kroenke is challenging the indemnification agreement he signed as part of the relocation. The Rams owner was asked to leave the room by Commissioner Roger Goodell prior to the discussion regarding the indemnification agreement.

St. Louis attorney disqualified from Rams relocation lawsuit could be witness at trial Attorney Robert Blitz has been disqualified in the lawsuit regarding the Rams 2016 relocation from St. Louis.

According to ESPN, the other owners were stunned when they found out Kroenke’s view of the agreement. Several owners then addressed the room. John Mara of the New York Giants reportedly said that if Kroenke hadn’t agreed to indemnify the league, the owners wouldn’t have voted for the team’s relocation.

In a lawsuit filed in 2017, St. Louis, St. Louis County and the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority argued the Rams and the NFL broke league rules and misled the public when the team moved to Los Angeles. They alleged the move cost the St. Louis area millions of dollars. The trial is scheduled to begin in January.