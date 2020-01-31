EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Fewer than four miles across the river, some East St. Louis neighborhoods are torn by unkempt property, plagued with poverty and stifled by crime.
Yet as Demarcus Miller waits at an East St. Louis bus stop, he sees a bright spot.
"I think the crime rate has gotten a lot lower than it has been before," he said.
Miller is confident things will only get better, and police credit a new approach.
"A lot of it plays into a sign of the times. A lot of things were done differently, in the past, than they are done now," Police Chief Kendall Perry said.
Last year, East St. Louis police recorded 36 homicides. The number was 22 in 2018 and 37 in 2017.
In his eight months as police chief, Perry has taken an aggressive approach to violent crime.
"I make sure, myself, I respond to every homicide that we have. [If] it's three or four in the morning, I will be there."
He says his investigators cleared 44 percent of homicides last year, up 14 percent from the previous year.
"Just because you have a suspect, technically, that does not mean that's who did it,” Perry said. “Or, that is who's going to get charged or convicted."
While Perry is noticing a positive impact when it comes to the number of homicide cases cleared, he is also making note of how many weapons officers take off the street. He says that really matters.
"Well, I don't know how much of an impact it will have on homicides, but when you seize 127-130 guns in one year, it's going to put an impact on all crime. Whether you get that person charged or not, we still have that weapon off the street," he said.
The chief also credits the improvements on getting the help of Illinois State Police and the U.S. Attorney's Office.
