PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An inmate is on the loose after escaping from the Tipton Correctional Facility west of Jefferson City.
According to State Fair Community College, the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office informed them that Shannon Dewayne Watts, 34, had escaped the facility and was last seen on the Missouri State Fairgrounds on Aug. 18.
Watts, who is described as being 6-foot tall with brown hair, brown eyes and glasses, was last seen wearing a T-shirt and gray pants.
Authorities ask anyone with information regarding the 34-year-old escaped inmate to contact 911.
