MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Authorities say a man who escaped from the Macoupin County Jail on Saturday has been captured.
William Kavanaugh somehow got access to a closet, crawled through a ceiling and out of a second-story window, authorities say. It is believed he received help from another inmate.
Video shows him running southbound from the jail.
Monday night, authorities said he had been captured.
