ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- 'Escape Corona' - It's something we all wish we could do. And turns out, some St. Louis kids created a board game called just that.
The game was meant as an outlet for three sisters during the pandemic. Now, the game has been handed over to the Missouri Historical Society, to be part of their documentation of the pandemic.
The Missouri Historical Society is collecting artifacts of all kinds to capture this moment in history.
