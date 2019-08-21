ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Council-member Ernie Trakas tells News 4 he is the subject of a sexual harassment claim.
Trakas says he became aware of the complaint Tuesday.
The person who filed the complaint works for Trakas. News 4 is not disclosing her name at this time.
Reached by phone Wednesday, Trakas categorically denied the claims, saying he is “confident that when the investigation is done, I’m going to be completely exonerated.” He would not get into the minutiae of what the complaint alleged.
Also reached by phone, the woman who allegedly filed the complaint told us she had no comment.
Trakas claims that in July, he and the woman had agreed on a timeline as to when she would be let go from working for him, due to “issues with her performance.” He declined to elaborate on the particulars, but stated that she and he had agreed her last day would be in early September.
He says the sexual harassment claim is “retaliatory” for her firing.
Tuesday night, the board approved a measure allowing the County Counselor’s Office to hire outside counsel to investigate and make recommendations in a personnel matter that “involved asserted violations of the law.”
County Counselor Beth Orwick told New 4, this was a “sensitive situation where confidentiality is key.”
This is a developing story, check back for additional details.
