ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Thursday, April 11 singer Erin Bode will perform a vinyl release concert of her latest album "Here and Now," and she'll be joined by the family of Arianna Dougan, who lost her battle with cancer last year.
For this concert, Bode is collaborating with Kids Rock Cancer, a music therapy program through Maryville University that provides therapeutic songwriting sessions to children, teens and young adults dealing with cancer and blood disorders.
During the concert, Bode will play music from her latest album, including a bonus track recorded especially for the vinyl release. Bode will be joined by Grammy-award winning vocalist, Suzanne Cox, bassist and producer, Viktor Krauss, guitarist Matt Munisteri, and cellist, Tara Santiago.
Music therapists with Kids Rock Cancer will also be alongside Arianna's Family onstage for a special opening to the evening that will feature songs written by Arianna and her therapists.
Arianna had a passion for songwriting and wrote an album with her Kids Rock Cancer music therapists. The album is called "Who I Am" and it has 17 tracks. At Arianna's request, all sales from the album will go directly back to Kids Rock Cancer.
Bode is a Minnesota native, but graduated from Webster University in St. Louis, where she studied vocal jazz.
The concert is at 8 p.m. at the Sheldon Concert Hall in Midtown.
To buy tickets, click here.
