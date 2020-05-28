ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The largest emergency room in the region has seen a sharp drop in visits despite the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
BJC Healthcare said unfortunately, fears over the novel coronavirus are stopping many from getting the help they need.
Some hospitals in the nation are reporting the hesitation to seek help has led to some deaths.
In April, Barnes-Jewish Hospital's emergency department volume was 35 percent lower than April of 2019.
"They thought it was going to be like what they saw on TV and what they saw in New York with COVID patients everywhere," said Dr. Rob Porier with the Barnes-Jewish emergency department. "People all over the hall, people sneezing and coughing. They were really worried about coming in to the hospital setting."
BJC wants to make sure patients know they are taking all of the proper precautions to protect patients when they come into the hospital.
