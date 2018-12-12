IMPERIAL (KMOV.com) -
The thieves shattered the glass storefront and then snatched guitars and amplifiers from the family-owned establishment.
“I was like ‘Really, after 32 years, you’re going to pull this?’ It’s not like you’re really going to get any money by pawning stuff like that. A guitar for $800 will get $80 or $90,” said Darrell Stiles with Jefferson County Music.
Stiles says thieves targeted more expensive items, saying that’s why he believes they cased out the store ahead of time.
Officers are reviewing surveillance from another business to identify the suspects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.