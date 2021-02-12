Episode 129: The year without Mardi Gras

For the first time in 42 years, there will be no Mardi Gras parade in the streets of Soulard. This time last year the final touches were being put on the floats, beads were being bought and the bars in Soulard were preparing for the biggest party of the year.

Mardi Gras 2020 was, for many, one of the last big events before the COVID-19 pandemic brought everything to a halt. Now one year later, the organizers have worked to create Carnival in the age of COVID.

Many events like the Mardi Gras 5K and the Pet Parade are going virtual and you can even celebrate at home with a box of everything you need for a COVID-safe Mardi Gras; complete with ingredients for hurricanes, beads, and the proper barware to sip your drinks.

So while you're whipping up a batch of Mardi Gras drinks, let's take you back to how St. Louis came to host one of the biggest Mardi Gras parades in the country.

We are re-sharing one of our most listened-to episodes, a 2019 interview with Mac Bradley, the president of the Mardi Gras Foundation. He shares the behind-the-scenes and little-known stories of what it takes to put on a parade of epic proportions.

Find information virtual events and the Mardi Gras At Home box here: stlmardigras.org/

And remember there is no parade, so organizers are asking people to not head down to Soulard just to party in the streets. It's also is expected to be one of the coldest days so far this winter. Some bars will be doing Mardi Gras events, but most will require tickets to ensure capacity is limited and social distancing rules can be put into effect.

Here's to hoping next year we can all celebrate Mardi Gras together again.

